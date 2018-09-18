State Police Investigating County Veterans Agency

A criminal investigation is underway concerning a Livingston County department.



Livingston County Administrator Ken Hinton has confirmed that Michigan State Police are investigating an allegation that a woman was unable to obtain a donation receipt for a $400 check she wrote to Livingston County, with a member of the Livingston County Veterans' Services Committee listed in the memo line. Hinton became aware of the complaint August 24th and after requesting additional information, referred it to the State Police for further investigation the following week. Hinton declined to identify the committee member, citing the ongoing investigation.



The committee is currently comprised of Chairman Hansel Keene, along with Bruce Hundley, Kevin Nagle, Jim Wallace and Joseph Riker, community liaison for 8th District Congressman Mike Bishop. All five are veterans who were appointed by the county's Board of Commissioners. The committee has come under fire after local Democrats last week questioned a statement from Keene at a board meeting that there was only $80,000 in available funds. A check of their budget records indicated there was actually more than a million dollars. They have also questioned why the money fro the millage is not being spent on more programs and services for area veterans. (See story below)



Keene has so far refused comment to WHMI about the discrepancy or the allegation that the committee has not been using the funds as designed by the 2016 millage passed by voters. Keene has also declined to comment on the recent firing of Veterans Affairs director Adam Smiddy. (JK)