State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Howell

August 20, 2018

A Livingston County man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Oceola Township.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post responded to a truck – motorcycle crash on M-59 at Hickory Hills Boulevard at approximately 8:20pm on Saturday. The initial investigation revealed that a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old woman from Howell was waiting to make a left turn from Hickory Hills Boulevard onto eastbound M-59. As she pulled out to make a left turn she struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling westbound on M-59.



The driver of the motorcycle, 62-year-old Jon Perry of Howell, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Perry was wearing a helmet. The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not injured. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051. (JK)