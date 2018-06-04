Summer Feeding Program Seeks Volunteers

June 4, 2018

Volunteers are being sought for a summer feeding program helping serve students through Whitmore Lake Public Schools.



The Summer Food Service Program aims to ensure a stress-free summer for kids, full of food, friends and fun. Any child or teen age 18 and under can get free healthy meals at safe locations across the area through the program. Organizers say many of the meal sites provide learning and recreational activities to keep kids healthy and happy while they spend time with friends. Volunteers are currently being sought to serve meals to children this summer. Northfield Estates offers lunch and snacks to children from June 18th - August 24th Mondays through Fridays between noon and 3pm. Organizers say there is some flexibility but they’re hoping for a strong commitment from volunteers to make the program great and make sure children have a great summer.



Those interested in volunteering should contact LeRonica Roberts at leronica@foodgatherers.org and include Northfield Volunteer in the subject line. (JM)