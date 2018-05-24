Teen Summer Job Market To Be Competitive

May 24, 2018

With near one-quarter-million teenagers expected to be in the job market this summer, a local recruiter has some advice that could make a difference in landing employment.



The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget has released its employment forecast for teens in the coming summer. Positive labor market conditions mean the teen labor market situation is likely to be competitive. Director of Michigan Works! Southeast, Bill Sleight, said many of the traits employers are seeking in their new-hires transfer across several fields. They want people who sport a good attitude, have a positive work ethic, show up every day and on time, and are serious about the work they are supposed to do.



Sleight also advises teenagers to consider that while this summer job is often just a “first job” and not a “career job,” the experience can help lay the foundation for their future. According to the forecast report, the number of teens in the work force is down 18% from 2001. Sleight warns that those who don’t get some work experience when going through school may find themselves at a competitive disadvantage when looking for that career job later. He suggests looking at one’s one skills and interests and applying at places where those can be maximized.





Students should start looking early for that summer job and not give up. They should visit local businesses, talk with school guidance counselors, and utilize social media. For more information and additional resources, check out Michigan Works! online, through the link below. (MK)