Brighton Area Schools Assistant Superintendent Announces Resignation

April 10, 2018

Assistant Brighton Superintendent for Instruction Laura Surrey stated she will be leaving this summer, after the end of the current academic term, due to her family situation. She did not provide any details.



Surrey stated she has had a very rewarding and fulfilling time in the Brighton school district and was sorry she had to go. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI he will hate to see Surrey go, remarking that she has done a “wonderful” job in her capacity as the one who sets the curriculum for the 6,000-student Brighton Area Schools.



Surrey has been with the district for 17 years in various capacities, starting out as a teacher, then becoming an assistant principal, then director of curriculum and since 2009, the assistant superintendent for instruction. She has been credited by many for being instrumental in improving the school district’s overall academic performance with her curriculum changes and innovations. Surrey, whose contract expires on June 30th of this year, earns about $147,000 a year. (TT)