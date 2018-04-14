Survey Seeks Residents' Input On Changing Workforce

April 14, 2018

Community members are being asked for their thoughts on how they expect the workforce to change over time.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG), and its partner organization, the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition (MAC), have launched an online survey to gather residents’ perceptions on being prepared for the changing world of work.



The survey explores what the in-demand skills of the future are perceived to be, as well as what can be done to ensure workers have the skills to remain employable throughout their careers as technology and the economy continue to evolve. SEMCOG and MAC say responses from the survey will help guide planning efforts and the work of the new Future Skills Task Force.



Kathleen Lomako, SEMCOG Executive Director and MAC President, says as technology transforms the economy, many American jobs become obsolete. Lomako says the survey will help identify some of the changing needs in the workforce in order to institute a system that will give Southeast Michigan a competitive advantage.



A link to the survey is posted below.