Suspect In Murder Of Former Pinckney Woman Found Competent For Trial

August 31, 2018

The man charged in the brutal stabbing death of a former Pinckney woman has been found competent to stand trial following a mental health evaluation.



18-year-old Tywaun Sims-Scott is charged with a single count of homicide-open murder in the stabbing death last month of 19-year-old Jamie Barsegian. In July, Sims-Scott was referred to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry to undergo a mental evaluation to determine whether he was competent to stand trial.



At a follow-up hearing Thursday in Washtenaw County District Court, a preliminary exam was set for September 26th. Ypsilanti Police found Sims-Scott in the street on June 15th, armed with knives and blood on his clothes. Police were responding to reports of a man making threats in the area of Leforge Road and North Huron River Drive. Investigation led police to Barsegian’s residence on Green Road, where she was found stabbed to death.



Her fiancé previously said they had taken Sims-Scott, who was a neighbor, into their home after he was kicked out of his apartment. Barsegian’s obituary said she spent “many years living in Pinckney.” (JK)