Suspect in Lake Trust Credit Union Robbery Arrested

December 13, 2018

Authorities say they’ve arrested a man wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred at a local credit union.



At approximately 12:00pm Wednesday, the Brighton Police Department, with the assistance of the FBI, LAWNET, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Green Oak Township Police and Hamburg Township Police, arrested the lone suspect sought in the Lake Trust Credit Union robbery that occurred earlier this week.



The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested at his home in Novi without incident and provided investigators locations of key evidence. There were no injuries to anyone during the course of the arrest and he was transported to the Livingston County Jail. The credit union, located on West Grand River Ave in Brighton, was robbed around 2pm Monday.



Police Chief Rob Bradford said the suspect walked into the bank, slid the teller a note and demanded money. A weapon was implied but never seen and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. A message was posted on the Lake Trust Twitter account the same day stating that team members and bank members were safe, and announced the Brighton branch would be closed for the remainder of the day. (JM/DK)