Suspect In Milford Carjackings Bound Over For Trial

June 15, 2018

An arraignment in circuit court has been set for a Detroit man charged with attempting to carjack two vehicles in Milford.



21-year old Kamil Gillette of Detroit was arrested March 14th following the incident in the parking lot of the Prospect Hill shopping plaza. Gillette had reportedly stolen a vehicle from the Royal Oak area the night before and made his way to Milford where the car became disabled. Attempting to carjack a new vehicle, Gillette allegedly approached a car with an elderly female, which bystanders saw and called 9-1-1. As he made an attempt at a second car, officers pulled onto the scene and say Gillette began walking towards the Kroger store in the plaza. Officers drew their guns after noticing he had an unknown object in his hand and asked him to show his hands. Police say Gillette repeatedly told the officers to shoot him and that he didn’t want to live. Once officers saw the object in his hand was a pair of scissors, they used a Taser to get him into custody.



After a previously ordered competency evaluation came back that he was able to stand trial, he waived his pre-exam in district court and his case was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court, where he will be arraigned June 26th. (JK)