Suspects In Storage Unit Break-In Headed To Trial

June 28, 2018

Two suspects have been bound over for trial on charges connected to a break-in at a Hartland Township storage unit. 22-year-old Nicholas Cashero of Livonia and 19-year-old Kenneth Helbig of River Rouge are facing numerous felonies, including breaking and entering a building with intent and malicious destruction of personal property.



Both men recently appeared in 53rd District Court in Howell, where Judge Carol Sue Reader determined there was enough evidence to send their case to trial, binding them over to Livingston County Circuit Court. At the probable cause conference, Helbig’s attorney asked for a reduction in his client’s $400,000 cash surety bond; however that request was denied. Future court dates for the pair have not been set at this time.



Helbig and Cashero are each charged with 16 counts of breaking and entering and two counts of property destruction. The charges stem from the June 17th incident, which began when Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at Livingston Concrete on Old US-23, south of Bergin Road. While checking the alarm, deputies heard loud noises coming from Best Self Storage, which is located directly to the north. They observed two males breaking into storage units and stealing property from inside. Deputies requested additional units, which responded and converged on the suspects.



Cashero was taken into custody after a minor physical altercation, which led to a count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer in addition to the aforementioned charges. Helbig fled on foot, but was apprehended during a traffic stop as he attempted to flee the area. As a result, he faces a count of unlawful driving away in a motor vehicle and possession of burglar’s tools.

(JK/DK)