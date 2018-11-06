The Talking Is Over; Voters Will Now Decide Several Key Races & Proposals

November 6, 2018

Livingston County voters have several high-profile races and ballot issues to decide on today as they head to the polls.



At the top of the list is the race for 8th District in Congress, with Republican incumbent Mike Bishop being challenged by Democrat Elissa Slotkin. Polls have the race within the margin of error, but both candidates say voter turnout today will be the key to whether they win or lose.



For State House, the race that has attracted the most attention is that for the 42nd District, where Democrat Mona Shand is giving Republican Ann Bollin a serious challenge to become the first Democrat elected to that position in decades. In the 47th District, incumbent Republican Hank Vaupel is being challenged by Democrat Colleen Turk.



The 22nd State Senate race features Republican Lana Theis hoping to move up to the upper chamber from her current position as a state representative. She is being challenged by Democrat Adam Dreher and Green Party candidate Eric Borregard.



Democrats are also challenging several incumbent Republicans for the county board of commissioners. Meanwhile, voters in the City of Howell and Village of Pinckney will decide whether or not to approve a Headlee Override request, while the Howell Public School district has a sinking fund millage on the ballot as well.



And voters across the county will decide a high-profile race for a new seat on the 44th Circuit Court featuring L. Suzanne Geddis and Dennis Brewer locked in a highly contentious battle for an eight-year term on the bench. There are also contested races for school board in Brighton, Howell, Hartland, Fowlerville and Pinckney as well as for trustee positions in Cohoctah, Howell and Putnam townships.



A complete look at the ballot can be found through the link below. Polls open at 7am and will remain open until 8pm.



Meanwhile, voter assist terminals are available at polls throughout Livingston County today. Elections Coordinator Joe Bridgman says each precinct will have a voter assisted terminal for anyone with special needs so they can come and cast their ballot in a secret, private way just like anyone else would. He says the units will be set up at each precinct or polling location, and the machines are available for any voter who needs assistance and it’s a great tool. Bridgman tells WHMI basically the way it works is a voter will vote their ballot electronically on the machine. (JK)