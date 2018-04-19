Drug-Use Education Event Coming To Brighton

April 19, 2018

A special award winning presentation aimed at educating and preventing drug use by minors is coming to Brighton. Tall Cop Says Stop is the program created by 6-foot-9-inch police officer Jermaine Galloway who is regarded as an expert in evolving drug and alcohol trends. Believing that “You can’t stop what you don’t know,” Galloway has made it his mission to educate and train others to help fight against substance abuse across the country.



On Thursday, May 24th, program instructor and trainer Ryan “Buzz” Buzzini will be at 2|42 Church in Brighton from 9am until 3pm to hold the event. Buzzini has served in law enforcement for 29 years, including 15 as a police officer. He is a qualified Drug Recognition Expert Instructor who is trained in the signs and symptoms of legal and illegal drug use. Buzzini has also served on the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and is a DEA Task Force member focusing on fraudulent prescription pill abuse. At the event he will share his expertise on the rise and widespread usage of designer drugs, opioids, herbal drugs, and marijuana. Buzzini will also educate on drug trafficking, street level usage, and the associated items used and involved within the drug user’s culture.



This event is free and open to everyone, but registration is required. For more information, contact Megan Palmer at (517) 545-5944. To register, visit www.bit.ly/livcotallcop.