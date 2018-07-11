'Taste of Brighton' Dunk Tank To Again Benefit Local Nonprofit Group

July 11, 2018

A part of this weekend’s Taste of Brighton celebration will feature a chance for the public to dunk local notables while raising money for a local nonprofit.



Once again a dunk tank will feature some well-known personalities in Livingston County, including WHMI’s Mike Marino, Sheriff Mike Murphy and several others. Proceeds raised by the dunk tank will benefit the Work Skills Foundation. The nonprofit foundation helps to support Work Skills Corporation in their mission to provide assistance and training for the disabled. Development Manager Julie Smith says the money raised at Taste of Brighton will benefit a wide variety of programs and services. "Over the years, the decades really, we have residential programs for people with an acquired brain injury, we have a home health care arm, we have production, we have an art program, secondary education and staffing and our newest venture is an applied behavioral analysis program for school age students with autism and that will kick off in the fall."



The Taste of Brighton will take place this Friday, July 13th and Saturday the 14th on Main Street, with the dunk tank operating from noon to 10pm both days. You’ll find details about the weekend’s activities through the link below. (JK)