Computer Science Program Coming To Brighton High School

September 15, 2018

A local high school will be the beneficiary of a new program that connects computer science professionals with teachers.



Brighton High School is one of 21 schools statewide to bring hands-on computer science education to students through the Technology Education and Literacy in Schools, or TEALS, program. The program will pair professionals from across the technology industry with Brighton High School teachers in a team-teaching environment. Talent and Economic Development Director Roger Curtis said that with roughly 270,000 I-T and computer science jobs opening in the state through 2024, this is a great opportunity to train students with the skills they need for a career in these fields. Since its founding in 2009, over 37,000 students have received training through TEALS. Among their goals, is to train minorities and young women for these careers, as they are currently underrepresented in the tech fields. (MK)