Stepped Up Patrols This Thanksgiving Eve

November 21, 2018

Local law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.



The night before Thanksgiving is just as popular a time as St. Patty’s Day and New Year’s Eve for people to visit bars and other drinking establishments. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says they want everyone to enjoy their time with family and friends but ask they celebrate responsibly. Murphy says for whatever reason, Thanksgiving Eve has taken over as the number one day when it comes to operating under the influence of some sort of substance. He says the Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and other local agencies will have stepped up patrols as they want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving Eve, but Thanksgiving as well. Murphy says he hopes everyone has the opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends and have good conversations around the dinner table – adding he urges everyone to put the cell phones away and get reacquainted with family.



Per Michigan law, a person with a blood alcohol level of .08% or greater is considered over the limit and anyone arrested will face stiff penalties including hefty fines and jail time. In addition to impaired driving, law enforcement will focus on seat belt use, careless driving and speeding. (JM)