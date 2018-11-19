Free Thanksgiving Dinners For Veterans Tuesday At American Spirit Center

November 19, 2018

Free Thanksgiving dinners for veterans are being made possible tomorrow.



The Livingston Lamplighters Barbershop Chorus will be giving complete Thanksgiving dinners to veterans who need a helping hand this season. It will also be available for veterans who already have Thanksgiving dinner arranged but might need it for Christmas. Dinner will consist of free frozen turkeys, potatoes, stuffing mix, veggies, rolls, pie and whip cream. The event will take place tomorrow at the AMVET Post 1775 American Spirit Center on East Grand River in Brighton from 10:30am - 5:30pm. Organizers say the event is first come, first serve and proof of service will be required.



Individuals can contact Lisa Hall at 517-258-2544 for more information. (JM)