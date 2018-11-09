Theis Elected To Senate GOP Leadership Team

November 9, 2018

Just two days after being elected to the State Senate, a local lawmaker has joined the GOP leadership team.



State Rep. Lana Theis of Brighton Township was elected Thursday as the Assistant President Pro Tempore by the incoming Senate Republican majority. Theis said it was “truly an honor” to be selected by her peers to serve as a member of the Senate leadership team and looked forward to working with her colleagues, “toward continuing Michigan’s success.” Theis was first elected in 2014 as the State Representative for the 42nd district state house seat and will be succeeded by Brighton Township Clerk Ann Bollin, who won the seat in Tuesday’s election. Theis currently serves in the House of Representatives as Assistant Majority Floor leader and Chair of the Committee on Insurance.