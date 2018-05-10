Thieves Hit Shimmy Shack Food Truck In South Lyon

May 10, 2018

A vegan food truck that operates in South Lyon has been vandalized for a second time.



The truck was recently broke in to while parked in the South Lyon VFW Hall parking lot. Reported stolen was over $500 worth of cash and electronics. Nine months ago, someone poured a red liquid into the gas tank of the food truck in South Lyon.



Owner Debra Levantrosser told Detroit Metro Times it’s sad and a bit frustrating because they’re trying to do their part to end animal suffering and someone seems intent on breaking their spirits, which they won’t. PETA named Shimmy Shack as one of the top five vegan food trucks in America in 2015. The Shimmy Shack is now planning an August 1st opening for its new brick and mortar location in Plymouth Township.



Anyone with information about the latest incident is being asked to contact South Lyon Police. (JM)