Three Finalists In Running To Become South Lyon City Manager

August 6, 2018

Three finalists are now vying to land the South Lyon city manager’s position.



The South Lyon City Council held public interviews for five people in the running for the city’s top job last week. That list has now been whittled down to three: Redford Township Supervisor Tracey Kobylarz, Linden City Manager Paul Zelenak, and former Kalamazoo Director of Management Services Thomas Skrobola.



In all, 43 people applied for the position to replace Lynne Ladner, who resigned in March for medical reasons. The search for her replacement began in April. The city manager's base salary will range from $95,000 to $105,000 annually, with the appointee responsible for preparing and administering the city's budget and managing finances among other duties. South Lyon Police Chief Lloyd Collins has been serving as interim city manager, in addition to his regular duties.



Now that three finalists have been identified, the candidates will return for a second round of public interviews on Thursday, August 23rd. City Council could potentially make a decision that night. (JM)