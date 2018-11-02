Time To Change Clock & Check Smoke Alarms

November 2, 2018

It’s time to change the clocks and fall back this weekend.



Daylight Savings Time ends this Sunday. Clocks will need to be set back one hour at 2am on Sunday, although it’s a much simpler task now considering most clocks and other devices automatically adjust. Local fire departments remind residents and businesses that it’s also an opportune time to change the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Smoke alarms are said to be the best first line of defense as they are proven to reduce tragic deaths and injuries and it only takes a few minutes to change the batteries.



Various fire safety tips and information can be found on the National Fire Protection Association website at www.NFPA.org. (JM)