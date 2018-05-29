Today Is Third Ozone Action Day In Less Than a Week

May 29, 2018

Today marks the third time in the past week that the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments has declared an Ozone Action Day.



By comparison, there were just four Ozone Action days in all of 2017. This is the 25th year of the voluntary program that helps keep Southeast Michigan’s air clean. SEMCOG says that the Ozone Action day advisory that was in place Monday has been extended into today. According to Michigan Department of Environmental Quality meteorologists, today's weather will be similar to Monday's weather, with high temperatures and little wind, which is conducive to ozone formation. Breathing high concentrations of ozone can cause a variety of health problems, particularly for the elderly, children, and people with asthma or other lung diseases.



SEMCOG reminds residents that there are some simple things they can do to help keep the air clean today including delaying mowing your lawn until evening as the exhaust from lawn mowers and other gas-powered lawn and garden equipment helps form ozone. In addition, avoiding refueling your vehicle during daylight hours is also encouraged. Fumes released at the gas pump contribute to ozone formation. Additional information on Ozone Action Days is available through the link below. (JK)