Fundraising Bike Event To Again Hold Kickoff Event At Balloonfest

June 19, 2018

The Howell Rotary Club will be looking to take advantage of the crowds expected during this weekend’s Michigan Challenge Balloonfest for its annual Tour de Livingston kick-off event.



Cyclists will meet in downtown Howell on Sunday, June 24th. The ride starts in front of the Livingston County Historic Courthouse at 6:45am with 5, 10 & 25 mile loops available. All riders will make their first stop to watch the balloons fly in to the site of the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest and will also receive a commemorative water bottle. The Tour de Livingston, set this year for October 7th, benefits local basic need programs addressing hunger, homelessness, children, and unemployment issues through the Livingston County United Way. Since its start in 2008, the event has raised over $250,000 to address the community’s most critical needs. You’ll find details about this weekend’s kickoff ride through the link below. (JK)