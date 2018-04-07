Change Of Venue For Town Hall For Our Lives Event

April 7, 2018

Due to the great level of interest, the 8th District Town Hall for Our Lives today, originally scheduled to take place at the Lakelands Golf & Country Club, has been moved to the historic Howell Theater.



The Town Hall takes place from noon to 2 p.m. at the theater, located at 315 East Grand River in downtown Howell. 8th District Congressman Mike Bishop has been invited to attend, but his office said he has a conflict.



Present at the forum will be Elissa Slotkin of Holly, former acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs in the Obama administration, and Christopher Smith of East Lansing, who are seeking the 8th District Democratic nomination. Also expected to attend is Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jim Hines. (TT)