Township Board Passes Police & Fire Assessment

August 27, 2018

A special assessment for police and fire protection has been renewed by the Tyrone Township board, but not without some criticism.



The fees charged to various landowners vary, with commercial properties paying $250 per parcel, residential homeowners $150, $75 for vacant parcels, while parcels containing manufactured homes will pay $250 annually, plus $20 per unit. It’s that particular fee that had two residents voicing opposition at last week’s meeting, saying that homeowners were being unequally assessed compared to residents in the township’s two manufactured home communities; Cider Mill Crossing and Tyrone Woods, which together have approximately 700 units. Township officials point out that while the minimum residential lot is about three acres, manufactured homes sit on just an eighth of an acre. They also noted that many of the manufactured homes are occupied by renters, making it difficult to assess each one individually, while the park owners have to keep lot rents competitive, or risk losing tenants.



Supervisor Mike Cunningham adds that manufactured home communities actually end up paying more per parcel, as they are connected to the township’s sewer system while also paying 18 mills in school taxes for the commercial parcel of land. He also told WHMI that over the course of the two public meetings on the assessment; only three residents spoke out against it. The township expects the assessment will raise just over $605,000 annually. (JK)