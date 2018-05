Traffic Lights Out Due To Power Outage

May 31, 2018

DTE Energy outage maps are showing as many as 2,500 customers in the Howell and Marion Township areas are affected.



Traffic lights at Michigan Avenue & Mason; D-19 and I-96; and D-19 and Coon Lake Road are not currently working due to the outage. Authorities advise to use caution and teat intersections as four-way stops or avoid the area if possible.



DTE crews are working to address issues, although estimated restoration times have varied. (JM)