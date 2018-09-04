Busy Intersections Getting New Traffic Signals In Hamburg Township

September 4, 2018

New traffic signals are being installed at two well-traveled intersections in Hamburg Township.



The intersection of Chilson and Swarthout Roads will be a 3-way (all-way) stop beginning on September 12th. The intersection will be controlled by flashing red traffic signals. Hamburg Police ask that motorists use caution when approaching the intersection, while everyone gets accustomed to the new traffic signal. A signal will also be installed at Merrill Road and Strawberry Lake Road, which will become a 4-way stop. There is not an exact date but officials say the Livingston County Road Commission has indicated that it will probably become effective in the beginning of October.



The two signals should help boost safety at the busy intersections and improve traffic flow.