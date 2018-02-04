Tree Trimming & Removal Project Starts Monday

Tree trimming work is expected to cause delays on some roads in Northfield Township.



Starting Monday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission and its contractor will impose lane restrictions on North Territorial Road between Spencer Road and Gotfredson Road in Northfield and Salem Townships, as well as along Mast Road between North Territorial Road and Strawberry Lake Road for tree removal and tree trimming. The Road Commission advises that North Territorial Road and Mast Road will be under flag control during the operation. While motorists can travel through the construction area, delays are likely and alternate routes are being encouraged.



All of the work is expected to be completed on or before March 31st. (JM)