Trial Date Set For Teen Charged In Fenton Township Shooting Death

August 9, 2018

A trial date has been set for a Fenton Township teen charged with fatally shooting his best friend.



17-year old Abdurrahman Ahmed Akl is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brady Morris. He is also charged with one count of felony firearm. Court records show a November 27th trial date has been set in Genesee County Circuit Court. Police arrested Akl on March 4th, 2017 after responding to a 9-1-1 report of a male with a gunshot to the head. Authorities say evidence indicates that Akl and Morris, who were friends, were alone on the first floor of the residence when the shooting occurred.



According to an autopsy report, Morris was shot from behind at point blank range on the top left side of his head. During a 911 call of the incident, Akl can be heard screaming, telling the dispatcher he pointed a gun at his friend and killed him. Previous testimony included two Fenton police officers who arrived first on scene, although the case was later turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol car video of Akl after he was placed into custody showed him screaming, “Why did I do this?” He remains jailed without bond. (JK)