Trial Date Set For Green Oak Teen Charged In School Threat

June 29, 2018

A local teen charged in connection with a shooting threat at South Lyon High School will go to trial in September.



18-year-old Ryan DeBruyne of Green Oak Township is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism after allegedly sending a friend a Snapchat message on February 16th, asking if he would like to re-enact the Florida school shooting two days before that left 17 people dead. Following a pretrial hearing earlier this month, a September 10th trial was set for DeBruyne, who remains free on bond but is required to wear a GPS tether. A psychological exam had also earlier been ordered.



Police say after DeBruyne sent the message, his friend replied “no” and reported the incident to authorities the next day. Police interviewed DeBruyne and his family, and no firearms were found in DeBruyne’s possession or under his control following a search of the family’s home and vehicles.



After friends, fellow students and their parents voiced support for DeBruyne, saying he’s not a dangerous person, a judge reduced his initial $10 (m) million bond to $100,000 with a 10% cash surety. (JK)