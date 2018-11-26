Trial Delayed For New Hudson Man Charged In Child's Beating

November 26, 2018

The trial of a New Hudson man charged with the severe beating of his girlfriend’s infant son has been pushed out to next year.



23-year-old Seth Blumberg was set to stand trial today on charges of assault with intent to murder and 1st degree child abuse. But court records show that it has now been adjourned until next April to allow for additional investigation and discovery.



Police began investigating Blumberg after the child’s mother brought the infant to the hospital March 29th when she noticed bruising on the child had become more pronounced over the course of a week. An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy testified Blumberg admitted trying to kill the infant, including trying to choke him, so he could spend more time with the child’s mother.



The child’s mother said she dated Blumberg for about a month before moving into a two-bedroom apartment with him and his step-brother on March 1st. She testified there were numerous occasions when Blumberg was being too rough with the infant, including picking the child up by his head.



Blumberg remains jailed under a $500,000 cash bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. At the time of his arrest, Blumberg was on probation from a 2016 guilty plea to charges of possessing child sexually abusive material and two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving someone ages 13-15. (JK)