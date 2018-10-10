Trial Set For Brighton Woman In Sex Assault Of Minor

October 10, 2018

A trial date has been set for a Livingston County woman charged with facilitating the sexual assault of a minor.



26-year-old Paige Nicole VanCamp of Brighton is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Lenawee County Circuit Court, where a trial date is set for December 11th. Authorities say that in September of 2016 VanCamp drove a 16-year-old girl to Adrian with plans to have sex with her, another woman and a man. The teen was allegedly plied with alcohol and pressured to have sex with the man, which resulted in her pregnancy.



32-year-old Shane Rodgers, a parolee from Adrian, was originally charged with first-degree CSC for assaulting and impregnating the teen. He pleaded guilty to a reduced count of third-degree CSC and was sentenced earlier this year to five to 15 years in prison. (jk)