Trial Date Set For Teen Charged In Whitmore Lake School Threat

June 14, 2018

A trial date has been set for one of two suspects charged with threatening to shoot up a Whitmore Lake school building.



18-year-olds Michael Gage Perks and Eric Gordon Deaton, both of Whitmore Lake, were charged in Washtenaw County Trial Court on charges of false report or threat of terrorism after the incident in March. A pre-trial hearing was held Monday for Perks, at which time a trial date was set for October 9th. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.



Northfield Township Police received information March 13th from Superintendent Tom DeKeyser regarding a threat to “shoot up a school building” within the district, which was forced to close the following day as officers investigated. Deaton and Parks, along with two other teens, were identified as suspects. Police say they recovered a firearm at Perks’ home. At his arraignment, Perks said he was a student at FlexTech High School in Brighton. Police previously said all of the suspects are current or past students of Whitmore Lake schools. Charges were denied against a third subject, a 17-year-old male, while a 16-year-old juvenile was released pending further investigation.



Deaton, who entered a guilty plea in April, will be sentenced Monday under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which will give him a clean record if he successfully completes probation. (JK)