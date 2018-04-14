Truck Driver Charged In Fatal US-23 Crash Enters Plea

April 14, 2018

A plea has been entered by a truck driver charged in connection with a crash on US-23 in Green Oak Township that left three people dead.



62-year-old Gary Bruce Erard appeared in 53rd District Court Thursday, where he pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of moving violation causing death. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but will be treated as such at Erard’s sentencing, May 31st.



Erard was charged as a result of the April 2017 incident on southbound US-23, south of Lee Road, which involved multiple vehicles and ended in three fatalities. Green Oak Township Police say Erard failed to stop as he approached other vehicles stopped in a construction zone, striking six of them.



One of the vehicles, a 1997 Ford Escort, was completely destroyed in the crash after the truck rolled over on top of it. The driver of the Escort, 51-year-old Robin Brown of Milford, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 25-year-old fiancé, Sarah Miller of Milford, later died from her injuries at the University of Michigan Hospital where she was taken after being removed from the wreckage by members of the Green Oak Township Fire Department.



52-year-old Roby Steele of Davison, who was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic that was also hit by the semi, was also pronounced dead at the scene after being removed from his vehicle. (JM/DK)