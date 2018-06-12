Fowlerville's Wheels In The Ville Cancellation Leads To Trustee Resignation

June 12, 2018

A controversial decision to end an organized event in Fowlerville has resulted in the resignation of a trustee.



Wheels in the Ville, set for August, had previously been approved for a beer tent at the event. But at their May 29th meeting, the board reversed their decision to allow the sale of alcohol in a village-owned park following remarks by several community members, including County Commissioner Doug Helzerman, who said the beer tent threatened to tarnish the image of the village and questioned the worthiness of the event. The event planned to raise funds for The Family Impact Center and The Parks and Recreation Scholarship Fund. The event was to also include children activities, a car and bike show and bands.



With the decision to forbid the sale of alcohol, event officials decided to cancel the event altogether. One member of the Wheels in the Ville Committee was Trustee Theresa Mailloux. Mailloux told WHMI the bulk of the funds raised were going to come from the beer tent. Without the sale of alcohol, organizers decided that it would be too much work and effort put into the event with very little to show for it.



Mailloux addressed her fellow trustees at Monday's meeting with her frustration over the event being cancelled. Mailloux also stated the lack of respect she felt she received from fellow board members for her involvement in the committee. She then immediately announced her resignation as a member of the Board of Trustees before adjournment. (DF/JK)