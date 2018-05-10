Rally To Help Bring Addiction Awareness And Eliminate Stigma

May 10, 2018

Livingston County residents are invited to help be the voice of change at an addiction and recovery rally in Lansing.



The 3rd Annual United to Face Addiction Michigan, or U-FAM, rally will be held on the grounds of the state capitol next Thursday from 10 am until 4pm. U-FAM is a nonprofit organization that works to unify the voices of citizens impacted by addiction and the organizations working to change the way it is perceived and treated in the state. Through unity they hope to eliminate stigma, support prevention of substance abuse, create greater paths to treatment, and promote recovery.



Comedian Mark Lundholm will make his return to Michigan to host and emcee the event. Lundholm is a recovering addict who has made several appearances in Livingston County and southeast Michigan over the past few years supporting addiction awareness. He said that part of what U-FAM does is to get people to start asking the right questions.



To learn more about Unite to Face Addiction Michigan, visit their website, ufamichigan.org. For more information on the rally, contact Scott Masi at 1-810-360-5779, or email scott.masi@ascension.org. The State Capitol is located at 101 North Capitol Avenue in Lansing. (MK)