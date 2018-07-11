Unadilla Police Release Name Of Van Crash Victim

July 11, 2018

The identity of the man killed last month in a crash in Gregory has been released.



The Unadilla Township Police Department says 62-year-old Mark Orr of Pinckney was the driver in the June 25th fatal crash on Unadilla Road in Gregory. Orr was the sole occupant of the van which caught on fire after striking a tree near Doyle Road. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



The Unadilla Township Police Department was assisted on scene by the Unadilla Township Fire Department as well as crash investigators from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamburg Township Police Department.



Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Unadilla Township Police Department at (734) 498-2325 or police@unadillapolice.org. (JK)