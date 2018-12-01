United Way's "Matching Money Monday" December 10th

December 1, 2018

An opportunity is approaching for area residents to greatly increase the impact of their holiday generosity.



The Livingston County United Way’s Matching Money Monday is set for Monday, December 10th to help the organization that helps strengthen the community. Contributions from generous donors will be matched up to total funds available, thanks to big-hearted local sponsors. Officials say the money that is raised will stay in Livingston County to help a variety of families in multiple ways including crucial programs like nutritious food in local pantries, utility and shelter assistance and an eviction diversion program.



Those looking to make a donation on Matching Money Monday can do so in person at the Livingston County United Way office on Dorr Road in Genoa Township, which will be open from 7am to 7pm that day. The Brighton, Howell, and Hartland Area Chambers of Commerce will also be open during business hours along with many other businesses across the county. Giving can also be done online or by phone. More information and a complete list of locations can be found through the provided link. (JM)