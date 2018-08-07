Chelsea Man Charged In Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

August 7, 2018

A wrong-way driver is facing charges following a crash involving alcohol on US-23 that killed two people.



75-year-old Edwin Brown of Chelsea is charged with two counts of second degree murder and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. The crash occurred on southbound US-23 near Six Mile Road in Northfield Township the afternoon of April 8th. In total, four cars were involved in the crash and four people were hospitalized. 51-year-old Debbie Pinson of Broadview Heights, Ohio and 56-year-old Cathy Kretzschmer of Olmsted Township, Ohio were both killed. The charges follow an investigation by troopers at the Michigan State Police Brighton Post.



Brown was arraigned in 14-A3 District Court today, with bond set at $250,000. He was lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail pending his next court appearance, a preliminary exam scheduled for September 13th. Photo: Click On Detroit. (JM)