Lane, Ramp Closures Tonight On US-23

June 21, 2018

Lane, ramp and rest area closures are planned on US-23 in Livingston County tonight.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says a lane closure is scheduled tonight on northbound US-23 from approximately N. Territorial Road to M-36 starting at 8pm, lasting through 7am Friday. A lane closure is also planned on southbound US-23 from approximately Barker Road to M-14 that will be in effect from 7pm tonight through 5am.



As for ramp closures, the northbound US-23 ramp to 6 Mile will be closed from 9pm tonight through 7am. The southbound US-23 ramp to 6 Mile will also close from 7pm tonight to 5am. A rest area closure is also scheduled. M-DOT advises the southbound US-23 Rest Area will be closed from 8pm Friday to 8am Saturday. (JM)