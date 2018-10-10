Van Amberg Road Closure Starts Monday

October 10, 2018

A Brighton Township roadway will undergo construction next week that will close it to most vehicles.



The Livingston County Road Commission says that starting at 8am on Monday, October 15th, Van Amberg Road between Spencer Road and Pleasant Valley Road will be closed for approximately 11 days. The work is being done to replace a drain crossing under Van Amberg Road. Workers will excavate a full-width trench to place a new box culvert and then backfill the area.



The road will be completely closed to through traffic, although local traffic will have access. Signs advising of the closure are in place, but no detour route has been established. Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route to get around the work, which is scheduled to wrap up by Friday, October 26th at 6pm. (JK)