State Representative Hank Vaupel Named Legislator Of The Year

September 28, 2018

A local lawmaker has been named Legislator of the Year by the non-profit Michigan Association of Health Plans.



State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township was chosen by MAHP as its Legislator of the Year and was presented the award at a ceremony held in Lansing. Vaupel was selected for his work as chair of the House Health Policy committee. The non-profit group is an industry voice for 14 health care plans, covering more than 2.5 million Michigan residents and 50 businesses affiliated with the health care industry. MAHP facilitates communication among members, government, and the industry regarding health care issues of common concern.



Vaupel said he is honored to receive the award and is proud of the work the Health Policy Committee has done to help those with physical or mental health needs. (JM)