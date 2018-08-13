Vigil Set In Fowlerville For Overdose Awareness

A vigil on overdose awareness is being held in Fowlerville later this month by a local nonprofit.



Mitchel’s Hope is hosting and sponsoring its 4th annual International Overdose Awareness event and vigil on Friday, August 31st at the Fowlerville UB Church from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. The organization is dedicated to promoting awareness, ending stigma, educating the general public, rallying for change and supporting people struggling with addiction and the people that love them.



The vigil will feature a remembrance banner, Chinese lantern release, resource tent along with light snacks and refreshments. There will also be a candle light vigil with names read aloud of those who have succumbed to the epidemic.



Those who want their loved ones names read should send the information to mitchellshope@gmail.com. (EO/JK)