Intersection Repairs At Commerce Road & Summit Street In Milford

June 25, 2018

Road repairs could cause delays in the Village of Milford this week.



The Village advises that contractors working on behalf of DTE Gas will be making repairs to the road surfaces near the intersection of Commerce Road and Summit Street. Crews will be repairing the road due to the recent gas line repairs/replacement work. The work will start this week, weather permitting. Since it will require intermittent lane closures, officials advise traffic backups may occur.



Meanwhile, the Village advises that the majority of restoration work was completed last week for the Residential Paving Program. Officials say the remaining punch list items such as driveway patches, additional ditching, and irrigation repairs will be addressed over the next two weeks. (JM)