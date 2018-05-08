Pavement Milling In Village Of Milford

May 8, 2018

The Village of Milford says work is continuing as part of a residential paving program.



Last week, the contractor performed ditching and re-grading work along the route to improve storm water drainage patterns throughout the project while waiting for the concrete to properly cure. Ditching work will continue and pavement milling work began today. Notices were delivered to residents regarding the work. Grading and aggregate base work will commence on Tennyson Drive on Wednesday, and asphalt paving operations will follow shortly but that is weather dependent.



Flyers with additional information will be taped to the front door of all residential homes before both the milling and paving operations. (JM)