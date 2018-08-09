Vintage Vehicles On Display During Melonfest Car Show

August 9, 2018

Visitors of Howell Melonfest will once again have the opportunity stroll through the finished results of assembly lines from the past.





The Melonfest Car Show is coming back on Saturday, August 18th, from 10 am until 2pm. Weekend visitors to the event will find Grand River packed with vintage wheels and hoods popped as several classic eras of cars will be on display. The event is being put on by the Howell Area Historical Society and is one of their primary fundraisers for the year. Vehicles dating back nearly 100 years will be on display, including a 1929 Oldsmobile REO Speedwagon truck.



The drivers will have goodie bags to distribute made up of items and offers from local businesses. Attendees can vote for their favorites with the top 3 vote-getters getting a People’s Choice Award. The Historical Society’s Train Depot museum will be open during the event, including 12-25 steam engine and the 1888 caboose. The show is free to attend, and costs $10 in advance to register a vehicle for show, or $15 day-of. (Photo- howellareahistoricalsociety.org) (MK)