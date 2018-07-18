Virtual 5K To Raise Funds For Local Parks

July 18, 2018

A different kind of race this weekend will give local runners an opportunity to support the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority.



The mParks Foundation is hosting the Love Your Parks Virtual 5K this Saturday and Sunday, July 21st and 22nd with 50% of the proceeds going back to local parks. A virtual race is a race that can be run, or walked, from any location. Participants can run, jog, or walk on the road, on the trail, on the treadmill, at the gym or on the track, or even at another race. Organizers say you get to run your own race, at your own pace, and time it yourself, with a participation medal shipped directly to you.



The Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority is asking area runners to select their organization to receive the support. Runners raising at least $50 will get a t-shirt, while $250 will get a sweatshirt. The cost to take part is $30. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)