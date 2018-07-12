Volunteer Deadline Is Friday For Annual Day Of Caring

July 12, 2018

The deadline is approaching for people to volunteer for the Livingston County United Way’s 17 annual Day of Caring.



Groups and individuals are encouraged to get involved in the one day community service blitz on Wednesday, August 15th. Event Co-Chair Piet Lindhout says projects vary from helping with simple cleaning and taking care of things a disabled homeowner can’t do or minor construction work such as rails or ramps. Other times, he says it could be weeding a garden and having conversation as some of the worksite hosts lonely and love to have company for the day.



Lindhout tells WHMI volunteers have the option to register individually or in groups, for a half or full work day. However, they must do so by tomorrow, Friday, July 13th. Volunteers can designate preferences for the location, type of project and any special skills they might have. Volunteer applications and other information is available online through the link below. (JK)