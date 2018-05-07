Volunteers Needed For Hickory Ridge Trail Project

May 7, 2018

Trail improvements are underway at Island Lake State Recreation Area.



Volunteers are being sought to help finish creating a short new section of trail on the Hickory Ridge Trail. Organizers say once it’s done, there will be an easier and safer alternate route along Kent Lake. It offers a second option for the traverse of the hill overlooking Kent Lake, west of the stairs at the Hickory shelter. There is also a new one mile loop option.



Work consists of mostly tree and brush trimming, some small stump removal. No experience is necessary, and there is said to be plenty of work for all skill and ability levels. Tools will be provided but volunteers should being work gloves if possible. Long pants and perhaps long shirts are recommended. The work day is planned next Monday, May 14th from 6 to 9pm. The project is a joint venture with Crossroads Group Sierra Club, the Michigan Conservation Stewards Program, Island Lake Recreation Area, and the Friends of Island Lake.



For more information, contact Tony Pitts at trails@islandlakefriends.org or John Wilson at crossroadsoutings@michigan.sierraclub.org. Facebook photo. (JM)