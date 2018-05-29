Volunteers Sought For Annual Imagination Station Cleanup

Volunteers are again being sought to help this Saturday, June 2nd at the 7th annual Imagination Station Spring Kickoff in downtown Brighton.



Volunteers will meet at 9am to help apply a new layer of mulch to the playground surface. According to playground Volunteer Coordinator Renee Pettingill, volunteers will also be needed to trim shrubs and perform other cleanup chores. Tools, gloves and supplies will be provided with jobs for every skill level. Each volunteer will also receive a Goodie Bag stuffed with incentives from local merchants.



Pettingill adds that volunteers will be meeting every second and fourth Saturday at the Imagination Station through October 27th. Individuals or groups interested in helping out should show up this Saturday, or email brightonimaginationstation@gmail.com with any questions. (JK)