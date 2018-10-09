Volunteers Sought For Fall Tree Planting

October 9, 2018

The Village of Milford Parks & Recreation Commission is in need of volunteers for an annual fall tree planting event.



Organizers say they’re for volunteers who have a few hours to spare and want to help improve local parks while making new friends. The event takes place at Janowski Field, starting at 9am Saturday, October 20th. The event will run until all of the trees are planted, which is usually a couple of hours. Volunteers will also place wood chips around both the newly planted trees and those from the last few seasons. There will be some tools available on-site, but volunteers are asked to bring a shovel or rake just in case. The event will take place rain or shine, with coffee and donuts on hand for volunteers. Children under the age of 18 can participate but must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the activities.



Anyone interested or those with questions are asked to send an email to parks@villageofmilford.org. Those signing up to volunteer should provide contact information and the number of volunteers in the group so organizers can plan accordingly. A link to the event page is provided. Facebook photo. (JM)